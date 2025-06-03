Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average of $210.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

