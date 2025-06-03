Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $380.80 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.02.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.