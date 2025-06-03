Myriad Asset Management US LP Acquires Shares of 25,440 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Baidu accounts for about 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

