AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $14.57 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,478,500 shares of company stock worth $268,690,805. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

