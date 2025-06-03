Level Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after purchasing an additional 454,810 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,633,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 182,394 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

