Level Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

