NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 196,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,010.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

