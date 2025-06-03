The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

