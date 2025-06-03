Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,406. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.73 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.