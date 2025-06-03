GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 831,263 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7,928.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 831,263 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.18% of eBay worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

