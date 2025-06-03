Presilium Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

