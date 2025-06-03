iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $595.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $592.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

