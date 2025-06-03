Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Raised by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

