AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

