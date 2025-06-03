Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,056,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 116,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

