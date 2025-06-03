Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,536,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,026,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,066,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,709,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $80.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

