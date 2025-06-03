Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in monday.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $116,686,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $304.08 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.58 and a 200 day moving average of $265.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

