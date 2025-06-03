Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.