Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

