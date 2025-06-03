Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 451 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 763,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,778,000 after purchasing an additional 228,498 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 116.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 107,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.82 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

