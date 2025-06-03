Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,569,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $31,581,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $20,271,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TS stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

