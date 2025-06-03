JBGlobal.com LLC Has $17.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JBGlobal.com LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

