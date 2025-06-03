Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 339.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.15.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.5%

URI opened at $690.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $699.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

