United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Rentals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $690.83 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.02.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.15.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

