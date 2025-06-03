Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New $832,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Centene comprises 0.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Centene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

