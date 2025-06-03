Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

