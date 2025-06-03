Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by InvesTrust

InvesTrust lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. InvesTrust’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.