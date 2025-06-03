McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 23.0%

Shares of EFV opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

