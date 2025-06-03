Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,895 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 4.8% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,174,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 309,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

