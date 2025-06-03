Baxter Bros Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Walt Disney by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.