Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $490.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $481.58 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.