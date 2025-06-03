A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,286 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,985,000 after purchasing an additional 148,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after acquiring an additional 236,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

