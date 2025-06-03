Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $345.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.