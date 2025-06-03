Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 105,066.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $401.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

