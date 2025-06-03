iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Trimmed by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $401.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.85. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.