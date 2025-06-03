Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

