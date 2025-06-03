HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 172.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 897,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 568,399 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.