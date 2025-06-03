LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,610 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

