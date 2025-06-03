HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 302,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -179.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

