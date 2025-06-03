JBGlobal.com LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JBGlobal.com LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.5% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $53.83.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

