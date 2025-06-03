Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$56,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,910 shares of company stock valued at $326,237. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

