Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.
FERG stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
