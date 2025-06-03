Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ferguson by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.