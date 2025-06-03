Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

