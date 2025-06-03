Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Truist Financial by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

