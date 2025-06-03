DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Jun 25 Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DSL opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC's holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

