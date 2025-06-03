DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Jun 25 Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of DSL opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Chewy Stock Gets a New $7.1 Billion Investor and Analyst Upgrade
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.