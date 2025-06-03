Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 17.3% increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 271.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 606.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

