Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of SOR opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

