Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of SOR opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $46.34.
About Source Capital
