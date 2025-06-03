Whipplewood Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

