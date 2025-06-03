Kure Advisory LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

