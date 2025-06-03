Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

